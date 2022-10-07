Ballia, Oct 07: Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, president of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, on Friday advised Rahul Gandhi to undertake a 'Congress Jodo Yatra'. Speaking to reporters here, Chaudhary said Gandhi should have started his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Peshawar, Karachi or Islamabad (in Pakistan).

"...it was during the Congress government that Partition of the country took place. After that, there has been no division," he said. The Congress' 3,570-km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8.