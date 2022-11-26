BJP unveils its manifesto for Gujarat polls

Ahmedabad, Nov 26: The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat elections.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil jointly released the party's manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls.
Speaking at the event, Nadda said that BJP's manifesto is not just document as it delivers what it promised to people.
The manifesto promises scheme for houses for poor, more employment generation through Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious 'Make in India', development in rural health centres and making Gujarat the IT and financial hub.