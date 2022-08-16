They are likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action, and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said, adding organisational changes may also come up for discussion.

Patna, Aug 16: The BJP's central leadership will hold a meeting with the party's Bihar unit leaders in Patna on Tuesday, days after the JD(U) parted ways with it and formed a new government in the state.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda and the general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also be present.

According to the sources, Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi - all of whom are from Bihar - are expected to attend the meeting BJP Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain are also likely to attend the meeting, they said.

This will be the first meeting of the BJP after JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the saffron party on August 9 and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance.

The two-member Bihar Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is set to be expanded Tuesday with the induction of close to 30 members from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance).

The swearing-in will take place at 11.30 am at the Raj Bhavan.