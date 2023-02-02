BJP to contest on 20 out of 60 assembly seats in Nagaland

"We will contest 20 out of 60 seats in Nagaland. The rest of the seats have been given to our alliance partner NDPP. We will contest all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is 'M Power Meghalaya' means Modi-powered Meghalaya and a double-engine government will be formed there," said a BJP leader.

New Delhi, Feb 02: The Bharatiya Janata Party announced a list of 20 candidates for the Nagaland Assembly election. BJP state president Temjen Imna Along to contest from Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

How the BJP is trying to retain Nagaland?

Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP has been actively working to expand its reach in Nagaland ahead of the elections.

Nagaland has a distinct political landscape, with multiple regional parties and a strong tribal identity. The saffron party has been to woo the people of Nagaland highlighting its commitment to the development of the region and addressing the aspirations of the local people.

This year, the BJP is banking on tribal communities in the state and has been engaging in discussions on issues of concern to the local people.

Despite its efforts, the BJP still faces a tough challenge in Nagaland as it has an outsider tag, and the opposition is banking on that to corner the saffron party. However, the BJP has been successful in forming the government in collaboration with its allies.

How BJP fared in last election

In Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance has a bright chance of forming the next government again. There is no opposition in the hill state after the Naga People's Front (NPF) joined the NDPP last year.

The BJP has decided to continue its alliance with the Neiphiu Rio-led National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) this time and agreed to contest 20 seats.

In 2018, the BJP-NDPP alliance stormed to power by bagging a total of 30 seats and formed the government. The saffron party also got support from the sole Independent MLA and the sole Janata Dal (United) MLA.