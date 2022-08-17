BJP targets 35 seats in Bihar for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

"The meeting of Bihar Core Committee was held today in the presence of President JP Nadda ji and Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji. There has been a very thorough and detailed discussion on all the issues. It is well known that this coalition betrays the people and this is a backdoor alliance which is trying to re-establish Lalu Raj," ANI quoted Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal as saying.

New Delhi, Aug 17: After being dumped by NItish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now set the target of winning 35 out of 40 Lok Sabha in the general elections 2024.

The Bihar BJP Core Committee meeting was conducted at party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda.

He said that the saffron party is aiming to win 35 seats in Bihar in next election.

. .

Currently, BJP has 17 seats while its former ally JD(U) has 16 seats. Further, Lok Janshakti Party has six seats and Congress has one seat.

Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, BL Santosh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sahnawaz Hussain, Mangal Pandey, Janak Ram, Nand Kishore Yadav and many other leaders were present at Tuesday's meeting. After the meeting, Jaiswal said, "the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is an alliance of deceiving the people. BJP will fight against it from the street to the state Assembly. The part has set the target of winning 35 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

JD(U) ended the alliance with the BJP last week and joined hands with RJD, Congress and other parties to form 'Mahagatbandhan'.

The newly formed cabinet in Bihar expanded on Tuesday when 31 ministers took oath, with the RJD getting a lion's share, and care having been taken to represent all sections of the society, including the minorities.

Among the ministers who took oath, 16 were from RJD, 11 from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), two from Congress, one from ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and one Independent.