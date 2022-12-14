BJP takes a dig at Raghuram Rajan for joining Rahul’s Yatra

"He did it to repay his debt to the dynasty," said party leader Ravi, describing him to be "just another jewel in the court of the Fake Gandhis"

New Delhi, Dec 14: The BJP has taken a jibe at former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, a critic of the BJP government's economic policies, after he joined Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Wednesday.

BJP National Secretary C.T. Ravi took a swipe at Rajan saying he was repaying his debt to the dynasty (Gandhis) for making him the RBI Governor. "Raghu Ram Rajan was glorified as a great economist by the liberals. But he turned out to be just another jewel in the court of the fake Gandhis," he wrote on Twitter. "He has joined Rahul Gandhi's alleged Bharat Jodo Yatra just to repay his debt to the dynasty that had made him RBI governor," the BJP leader said.