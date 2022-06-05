BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal over remarks against Prophet Muhammad

The move comes within hours of a statement by the party saying it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

"You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters which is in clear violation of rule 10 ( A) of constitution of BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry you are suspended from the party/ your responsibilities, assignments if any with further effect," a statement from the party said.

Earlier, seeking to defuse a row over controversial comments allegedly made by its spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed, the BJP asserted that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

Party general secretary Arun Singh said in a statement that the party is strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP statement, however, made no direct mention of any incident or comment.

Sharma's remarks have drawn protests from Muslim groups.

"During the thousands of years of history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion." India's Constitution gives right to every citizen to practice any religion of his or her choice and to honour and respect every religion, he said.

"As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the BJP leader said.