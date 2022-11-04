BJP spreads garbage, choose AAP in MCD polls: Kejriwal

''In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage everywhere and created mountains of garbage. On December 4, Delhiites will vote for cleanliness. They will vote to make Delhi beautiful. This time, Delhiites will choose the AAP in MCD,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Election for the municipal election in Delhi will be held on December 4, and votes will be counted on December 7. The Model Code of Conduct comes into force in the national capital from Friday.