"Their (AAP) minister, Gujarat chief, and leaders have abused Hindu gods and said many things and yet, they are in the party. They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Tiwari said.

BJP leader Sambit Patra said that Kejriwal who earlier mocked a film on Kashmiris is now pretending to be religious.

"Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn... He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there... he's the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie, in Parliament," said Sambit Patra.

Reacting to the statement, Congress dubbed Kejriwal B team of BJP and RSS.

"He is B team of BJP & RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me," said Congress' Sandeep Dikshit.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Centre to put up Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi's images along with Mahatma Gandhi's picture on our fresh currency notes.