BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla intiates legal against AAP leader for linking him with Shraddha’s killer

Responding to the allegations, Shehzad said on Twitter than his lawyer has initiated criminal and civil proceedings against the AAP MLA for his reckless, defamatory and unsubstantiated statements. He also said that those amplifying the same lie too would proceeded against.

Responding to Shehzad Poonawalla, Balyan made another claim that he is now trying to defend the murder accused Aftab. He also said that he will continue to seek justice for Shraddha.

The Poonawala surname:

The Poonawala or Poonawalla are surnames that are used by Parsis or Bohra Muslims whose roots are in Poona (Pune). Shehzad is the national spokesperson for the BJP while his brother Tehseen is seen on television shows arguing on behalf of the Congress.

The other names with the same surname are Cyrus Poonawalla and his son Adar Poonawalla. They own India's largest vaccine manufacturing company Serum Institute of India, which had also rolled out first vaccine against COVID-19.

Background:

Aftab was arrested by the police for the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha, a Hindu girl from Palghar, Maharashtra. He had chopped her body into 35 parts and disposed them over a period of time.

Her father however grew suspicious after he did not hear from his daughter for a long time following which he contacted the police. Aftab post his arrest told the police he and Shraddha had got into an argument as she was forcing him to get married. He try to silence her but ended up strangulating her.