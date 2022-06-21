Responding to the allegations of BJP involvement in the crisis, Patil said "problems have cropped up in their party only due to instigating statements of Sanjay Raut. People won't tolerate - Eknath Shinde's rebellion is an example. Sanjay Raut should speak politely. He doesn't need to speak harshly on every matter."

On Devendra Fadnavi's reported Delhi visit, Patil said "It is our tradition that we need to go to our national leaders with sweets, after winning an election. Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi."

"When Nana Patole spoke about the Centre's intervention in Vidhan Parishad, I said that a script needs to be prepared after loss and he had already prepared it. Similarly, Sanjay Raut is writing the script of this rebellion (Eknath Shinde's), "he added.

The Maharashtra government is facing a crisis after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde went incommunicado with 10 party MLAs in tow. Shinde is learnt to be in Gujarat's Surat, apparently upset with being sidelined by the party.