List of BJP ruled states in India in 2022 after winning four states out of five

New Delhi, Mar 10: With the registering victorious in four out of five states in the assembly elections, the BJP has continued to be a dominant force in Indian politics.

So, how many states is the saffron party is currently ruling in the country? As the BJP has retained the four states that it was in power, the number of the states ruled by the BJP remains at 18. Here is the list of states ruled by the BJP and non-BJP parties in alphabetical order:

S.No.State / Union TerritoryGoverning allianceOther Parties
1Andhra PradeshYSRCPTDPnishan+JSP+INC+PRP+CPI+CPM
2Arunachal PradeshBJP
JD(U)+NPPINC+PPA
3AssamBJP+AGP+UPPLINC+AIUDF+BPF+RD+AJP+CPI+CPI(M)+RJD+JDPP+ANP+AGM+CPI-ML
4BiharBJP+JD(U)+HAM+VIPRJD+INC+CPI(ML)L+CPI+CPI(M)
5ChhattisgarhINCBJPJCC+BSP
6DelhiAAPBJPINC
7GoaBJPGFP+INC+NCP
8GujaratBJPINC+BTP+NCP
9HaryanaBJP+JJPINC+INLD+HLP
10Himachal PradeshBJPINC+CPI(M)
11Jammu and Kashmir[2]President's Rule
12JharkhandJMM+INC+RJD+NCP+CPI(M)LBJP+AJSU
13KarnatakaBJPINC+JD(S)+BSPAIADMK
14KeralaCPI(M)+CPI + Others (LDF)INC+ OTH (UDF)
15Madhya PradeshBJPINC+BSP
16MaharashtraSS+INC+NCP+BVA+PJPP+KSP+PWPWPBJP+ RPI+JSSAIMIM+CPI(M)+MNS
17ManipurBJP+NPP+LJPINC+NPFAITC
18MeghalayaNPP+UDP+PDF+HSPDP+BJPINC+NCP+KHNAM
19MizoramMNF+BJPZPM+INC
20NagalandNDPP+BJPNPFINC
21OdishaBJDBJPINC+CPI(M)
22PuducherryAINRC+BJPINC+DMKADMK
23PunjabAAPINC+LIPSAD, BJP
24RajasthanINC+RLDBJPCPI(M)+RLP+BTP
25SikkimSKM+BJPSDF
26Tamil NaduDMK+VCK+INC+CPI(M)+CPIAIADMK+PMK+BJP
27TelanganaTRSAIMIMBJP+TDP+CPI(M)AIFB+MBT+TJS+INC
28TripuraBJP+IPFTCPI(M)INC
29Uttar PradeshBJPSP+BSP+INC+SBSP
30UttarakhandBJPINC
31West BengalAITC+GJM (T)BJPISF

