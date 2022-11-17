New Delhi, Mar 10: With the registering victorious in four out of five states in the assembly elections, the BJP has continued to be a dominant force in Indian politics.
List of BJP ruled states in India in 2022 after winning four states out of five
So, how many states is the saffron party is currently ruling in the country? As the BJP has retained the four states that it was in power, the number of the states ruled by the BJP remains at 18. Here is the list of states ruled by the BJP and non-BJP parties in alphabetical order:
|S.No.
|State / Union Territory
|Governing alliance
|Other Parties
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|YSRCP
|TDP
|nishan+JSP+INC+PRP+CPI+CPM
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|BJP
|JD(U)+NPP
|INC+PPA
|3
|Assam
|BJP+AGP+UPPL
|INC+AIUDF+BPF+RD+AJP+CPI+CPI(M)+RJD+JDPP+ANP+AGM+CPI-ML
|—
|4
|Bihar
|BJP+JD(U)+HAM+VIP
|RJD+INC+CPI(ML)L+CPI+CPI(M)
|—
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|INC
|BJP
|JCC+BSP
|6
|Delhi
|AAP
|BJP
|INC
|7
|Goa
|BJP
|GFP+INC+NCP
|—
|8
|Gujarat
|BJP
|INC+BTP+NCP
|—
|9
|Haryana
|BJP+JJP
|INC+INLD+HLP
|—
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|BJP
|INC+CPI(M)
|—
|11
|Jammu and Kashmir[2]
|President's Rule
|—
|—
|12
|Jharkhand
|JMM+INC+RJD+NCP+CPI(M)L
|BJP+AJSU
|—
|13
|Karnataka
|BJP
|INC+JD(S)+BSP
|AIADMK
|14
|Kerala
|CPI(M)+CPI + Others (LDF)
|INC+ OTH (UDF)
|15
|Madhya Pradesh
|BJP
|INC+BSP
|—
|16
|Maharashtra
|SS+INC+NCP+BVA+PJPP+KSP+PWPWP
|BJP+ RPI+JSS
|AIMIM+CPI(M)+MNS
|17
|Manipur
|BJP+NPP+LJP
|INC+NPF
|AITC
|18
|Meghalaya
|NPP+UDP+PDF+HSPDP+BJP
|INC+NCP+KHNAM
|—
|19
|Mizoram
|MNF+BJP
|ZPM+INC
|—
|20
|Nagaland
|NDPP+BJP
|NPF
|INC
|21
|Odisha
|BJD
|BJP
|INC+CPI(M)
|22
|Puducherry
|AINRC+BJP
|INC+DMK
|ADMK
|23
|Punjab
|AAP
|INC+LIP
|SAD, BJP
|24
|Rajasthan
|INC+RLD
|BJP
|CPI(M)+RLP+BTP
|25
|Sikkim
|SKM+BJP
|SDF
|—
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|DMK+VCK+INC+CPI(M)+CPI
|AIADMK+PMK+BJP
|—
|27
|Telangana
|TRS
|AIMIM
|BJP+TDP+CPI(M)AIFB+MBT+TJS+INC
|28
|Tripura
|BJP+IPFT
|CPI(M)
|INC
|29
|Uttar Pradesh
|BJP
|SP+BSP+INC+SBSP
|—
|30
|Uttarakhand
|BJP
|INC
|—
|31
|West Bengal
|AITC+GJM (T)
|BJP
|ISF