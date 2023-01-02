BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi's conversation with Kamal Haasan

Rahul Gandhi had lost the last Lok Sabha poll from Amethi, a seat which has party has been winning for decades. Whereas Kamal Haasan lost the poll from Coimbatore South assembly.

Many users agreed with the BJP leader's views. One user said, "I think both are politicians by choice and not professional politicians so most often talk practical aspects of life."

Another netizen lamented, "The Losers club as it's popularly called are popular among themselves..They lose and glorify themselves after their defeat.If they believe in democracy they should fight it out among the public,not sitting together in interviews. [sic]"

The third user stated. "Failed people get together to share their grief. Their meeting is not at all an event and not worth for discussion."

A video was shared on Monday in which Kamal Haasan and Rahul Gandhi have a conversation about various issues and mainly about India-China border issue. "In the 21st century, one has to have a global view about security, and that's where I think our government has miscalculated. We constantly hear about what's going on at the border, and the fact of the matter is China has taken 2,000 sq km of our territory. And frankly, we haven't said anything. The military has clearly said that they are siting in our territory, but the Prime Minister says that nobody has come. This sends a very clear message to China -- "we can do whatever we want, and India will not respond," he said.

He then stated,"In some of the conversations the Chinese are having with our military, they are saying, "your Prime Minister himself has said we are not in your territory. So, what is this conversation about? It destroys the entire negotiation position of India," "The single most important thing in the 21st century is that a country have internal cohesion. That there's harmony in the country, that people are not fighting, there's peace in the country, and the country has a vision. The point is not going to war, the point is being in a position where you cannot be attacked. There is a link between a weak economy, a confused nation without vision, hatred and anger, and the Chinese sitting in our territory. Because they know that we are dealing with internal confusions and lack of harmony, so they can just go in and do whatever they want," Gandhi said.