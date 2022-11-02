New Delhi, Nov 02: A day after Enforcement Directorate alleged that AAP leader Satyender Jain was being showered with VIP treatment including head and foot massages inside the prison, posters saying 'Kejriwal Massage Center' were spotted outside Tihar Jail.

The posters were seen outside Tihar Jail Gate No 1 and the poster features edited picture of Kejriwal giving massage to an unidentified person. Alleging that Jain is living a 'luxurious lifestyle' in high-security Tihar jail, the ED, as quoted by Times of India sources, has produced a video footage along with an affidavit before the trial court. In its affidavit, the federal agency claimed that the AAP leader has been provided with facilities like head massage, foot massage, and back massage in the prison cell.

The probe agency also claimed that Jain has access to electronic gadgets, besides prison staff bringing other co-accused in the case to meet the AAP minister in his prison cell in violation of all norms.

The ED further stated in its affidavit that Jain's wife Poonam often visits him inside the jail, which is against prison rules. Jain is also being provided with homemade food which is in clear violation of the court order. However, the Tihar jail officials have refuted the claims and said that no one from outside visited Jain's cell.

Leveling up the allegations, ED stated that the Delhi Minister often meets other accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain inside his cell in Tihar, which is not good for the case.

Defying the allegations leveled by the central probe agency, the Tihar administration said that during the headcount in the morning, all prisoners present in the ward can talk to each other. The authorities stated that the co-accused mentioned by the ED are also lodged in the same ward in which Satyendar Jain is, so they can talk among themselves.

Mocking the Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Malviya shared a video shared on Twitter in which a poster is seen pasted outside the premises of Tihar Jail No. 1.

Taking to Twitter, Malviya wrote,''Kejriwal Massage Center" posters outside Tihar Jail after ED disclosed that his extortionist minister Satyender Jain was getting masseurs in the jail... Despite court strictures, Kejriwal continues to defend Satyendra Jain and indulge him so that he doesn't spill the beans.''

The poster has been re-tweeted by Delhi BJP leaders Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Kapil Mishra and others on Twitter. Check out the tweets:

It must be noted that the ED had arrested Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.