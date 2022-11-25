BJP misusing children for politics, act now: Congress to EC

"A Congress delegation met with the Election Commission this evening to highlight the PM's misuse of children for campaign purposes. ECI has assured us that action shall be taken. ," tweeted Ramesh tweeted.

"We also hope against hope that the NCPCR finds its spine somehow and issues a notice to the PM," he added.

The Congress alleged that the prime minister shared a video of a girl child campaigning for the BJP and the same was shared by several union ministers, which is in violation of law.

"We are apprising you of the actions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi ji, which are not only illegal, but also in clear violation of your Commission as well as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

"We are very deeply concerned about children being exploited and used for election campaigns in Gujarat. We have produced videos that lots of people have seen; it has been widely made viral." The Election Commission has very clearly observed several times that children must not be used in campaigns and yet this is happening, Salman Khurshid said in a statement.

"The EC promised us that they will examine it very closely, scrutinize it and they will take appropriate actions. We are sincerely hoping that this will happen not only to make people accountable for what they have done, but also to ensure that this will not be repeated in future and the lives of our children is secured," he added.