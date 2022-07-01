Mumbai, July 01: In his first address after stepping down as Maharashtra chief minister, Former Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took a dig at the BJP, which has formed a new government with Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde.

"The manner in which Govt has been formed & a so-called Shiv Sena worker has been made CM, I had said the same to Amit Shah. This could've been done respectfully. The Shiv Sena was officially with you (at that time). This CM (Eknath Shinde) is not a Shiv Sena CM," Uddhav said.

"About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi," Uddhav said in his first address after quitting as CM.

Two-and-a-half years later, 61-year-old Thackeray's innings as chief minister came to an abrupt end on Wednesday after Eknath Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader, rebelled against him and a majority of Sena MLAs joined the rebel camp.

In 2014, when the Shiv Sena and BJP parted ways to contest polls independently, Thackeray spearheaded his party's campaign to emerge as the second largest party in the state assembly after the BJP. But later the Shiv Sena again joined hands with the BJP as latter formed government.

But the BJP did not cede the Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old alliance.

Thackeray had accused the BJP, especially Amit Shah, of reneging on a promise of rotational chief ministership in which the two parties would split the five-year term.

Later, the Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and the NCP.