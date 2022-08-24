BJP leaders pay tribute to former minister Arun Jaitley on his third death anniversary

Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal recalled Jaitley as an extraordinary Parliamentarian and a legal luminary, who lives in "our hearts as a stalwart who served the nation with utmost zeal."

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law & Justice, said that Jaitley was A committed Nationalist. "Remembering & offering my heartfelt tributes to late Arun Jaitley Ji on his Punyatithi. A committed Nationalist with exceptional oratory skills, Arun ji adorned every responsibility which came to him to perfection. His knowledge and wisdom will keep inspiring us forever," he tweeted.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who was recently included in the BJP Parliamentary panel, called him as a "gifter orator" in his tribute tweet. "Remembering Padma Vibhushan Shri Arun Jaitley Ji on his Punya tithi. Senior leader, legal luminary, gifted orator and an exceptional Parliamentarian, Shri Jaitley's contributions to the nation and the party will always be cherished," he wrote on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared a picture of him with Jaitley on Twitter and said, "Warmly remember Arun Jaitley ji on his punya tithi. His erudition and generosity remain abiding memories."

Jaitley's contribution to the BJP in over two decades is immense. A lawyer by profession, Jaitley held cabinet portfolios both in the Vajpayee government and Narendra Modi government's first term.

Jaitley, considered as one of the most important strategists of the BJP, was allotted two heavyweight departments of finance and defence when Narendra Modi government was sworn in on May 26, 2014. Later Manohar Parrikar took charge of the defence ministry. In 2017, when Parrikar returned to Goa as chief minister, the defence portfolio returned to Jaitley till Nirmala Sitharaman was sworn in as a minister.

Historic economic initiatives like demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) were undertaken when Jaitley was the finance minister.