BJP leader Tajinder Bagga out of Delhi, statement not recorded today in Court

Appearing for Bagga, Sanket Gupta and YP Singh informed Metropolitan Magistrate Nitika Kapoor that they will move an application seeking the release of two mobile phones belonging to Bagga and his father which were forcefully taken away by the unknown persons on Friday.

Bagga's legal counsels informed that such an incident might repeat again and asked the court to direct the Delhi Police to provide security to Bagga and his family. The Court asked them to file a proper application on both the reliefs sought by the Counsel for the victim Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Earlier the Police had obtained a search warrant. Police had apprised the court that the location of Tajinder Bagga was traced at Thaneshwar in Kurukshetra, Haryana. On Friday evening, Delhi Police had produced Bagga before the duty Magistrate after bringing him back to Delhi.

Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. After bringing him back to the capital, he was produced before a magistrate late on Friday.

On Friday morning Bagga was lifted by the team of Punjab Police pursuant to an FIR against him in Punjab. Later on, the incident was reported to Delhi Police by the father of Bagga alleging that some armed unknown persons had kidnapped his son.

Punjab and Haryana High Court in midnight hearing directed Punjab Police to not take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga until next date of hearing.PTI