BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s murder gets murkier: 10 points

Panaji, Aug 25: Two associates of Haryana-based BJP leader Sonali Phogat were arrested on Thursday hours after the postmortem report revealed multiple bruises on her body.

The death of Sonali Phogat is getting murkier. With initial report suggesting that she dies of a sudden heart attack, police now believe that she was murdered. They have registered a case of murder and opened a probe into her "unnatural death".