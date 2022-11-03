BJP Kapil Mishra recreates Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ to highlight Delhi’s pollution: Watch

New Delhi, Nov 03: The pollution in Delhi is unbearable. In view of this BJP leader Kapil Mishra has dropped a single, 'Breathless Delhi Useless CM.'

In this he recreated Shankar Mahadevan's song 'Breathless' while highlighting the plight of the people of Delhi. In the tweet, Mishra exposed the apathy of the Delhi government as well as the government in Punjab, both run by the Aam Aadmi Party.