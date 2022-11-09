BJP hits street in Bengaluru to protest against Satish Jarkiholi's anti-Hindu remark

While speaking at a program in Belagavi district organised by 'Manav Bandhutva Vedike' on Sunday, Jarkiholi said that if you come to know the meaning of the word Hindu, you will be ashamed. He also said that 'a word and a religion from elsewhere is being forcefully imposed on people here'.

Jarkiholi said,"They speak about Hindu Dharm...this that, where did the Hindu word come from? Is it ours? It is Persian. Persian is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. What is Bharat's relationship with it? Then, how did Hindu become yours? There should be a debate on this."

The remark by Jarkiholi, who also served as state minister in previous Janata Dal Secular-Congress government, stirred a big row with the BJP terming it as an attempt to lure minority voters.

A day after his remarks over Hindus, Jarkiholi asserts that he would resign as MLA if proved wrong but wouldn't apologize for his statement.

"Let everyone prove I'm wrong. If I am wrong, I'll resign as MLA and not just apologise for my statement," news agency ANI said quoting Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused Jarkiholi of trying to vitiate the atmosphere in society through such statements said, his statement has hurt the sentiments of people of this country, as reported by PTI. The Congress party is indulging in appeasement politics with such statements just for the sake of votes, he said, as he called Jarkiholi's words as half baked statements without any in-depth study.

Congress distances itself from Jarkiholi's remark

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar said that the party supports all religions and doesn't agree with his statement. "Satish Jarkiholi's statement is his personal opinion and not the Congress party's opinion, we will ask for his explanation on the same. Congress Party supports all religions and does not agree with his statement," KPCC chief Shivakumar told ANI.