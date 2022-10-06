"Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj worrisome, unfortunate. This isn't the 1st time they've used such words. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Udit Raj's tweet," ANI quoted the spokesperson as saying.

On Wednesday, Udit Raj wrote on Twitter that No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji.

Congress leader Udit Raj had tweeted on President Murmu's statement on salt produced in Gujarat. During her visit to Gujarat recently, she had said that Gujarat produced 76 per cent of the country's salt and that the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians.

However, the Congress leader on Thursday later said that the statement was his personal views and had nothing to do with the party.

"My statement as regard to Draupadi Murmuji is mine & nothing to do with Congress.Her candidature & campaign were in the name adivasi, it doesn't mean she is no longer adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

Before Udit Raj, leader Ajoy Kumar had reportedly said before the presidential election, she represented the evil philosophy of India. However, the leader later said that he respects Draupadi Murmu and that his comments were not for the individual.

Also, Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also criticized for calling the President 'Rashtrapatni'. Chowdhury later apologised and said it was a slip of tongue.