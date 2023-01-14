BJP can lose 50 seats in 2024 LS polls: Shashi Tharoor predicts

The 66-year-old politician termed the Pulwama attacks and the Balakot strike led to a "tremendous wave" at the last minute and that "freak" won't be repeated in 2024, he added. A drop of 50 seats for the BJP and gain for the opposition parties is entirely "conceivable".

On asking whether the opposition parties can unite in such situation to keep the BJP out of power, he said it was "impossible to answer". "If the BJP is at 250 and the others are at 290... will those 290 agree or would the BJP be able to pick 20 here and 10 there from parties that want favours from the central government of the day and then form the government. We don't know," he stated.

The BJP had emerged victorious in 303 seats out of 543 in 2019 Lok Sabha while the Congress was reduced to 52 seats.

Talking about dynasticism in a democracy , the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that those singling out his party should also look around the country. He argued that with the sole exception of the "Communists and the BJP", ironically on the polar end of the political spectrum, every party seems to have dynastic politics.

"When we point the finger and say the 'Congress dynasty'... you look around the country and what you see Mulayam Singh (Yadav) is succeeded by his son, Lalu Prasad Yadav is succeeded by his son, Karunanidhi is succeeded by his son, Bal Thackeray is succeeded by his son, Sharad Pawar... he is very much there but his heir apparent is his daughter and his nephew," he added.

With inputs from PTI