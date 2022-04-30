BJP can be defeated only by a second and not third front: Prashant Kishor

New Delhi, Apr 30: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor is of the view that only a second front can defeat the BJP. He said that the BJP cannot be defeated by a third front.

In an interview with a news channel when asked if he was willing to help West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC to emerge as a third front for the 2024 elections he said that if a party wishes to defeat the BJP it has to emerge as the second front.

"I never believed any third or fourth front can win elections in this country. If we consider BJP the first front, it has to be a second front to defeat the party. If any party wishes to defeat the BJP, it has to emerge as the second front," he said.

When asked if the Congress was the second front, he disagreed, but added that the party is the second largest party in the country.