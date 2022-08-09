BJP accuses Nitish Kumar of betraying people of Bihar

Patna, Aug 09: Accusing Nitish Kumar of betraying the people of Bihar and the BJP, president of the saffron party's state unit Sanjay Jaiswal Tuesday said whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people & the BJP.

Addressing a presser after Nitish Kumar announced to walk out of NDA, BJP said, "We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP. We won more seats despite that Nitish Kumar was made the Chief Minister. Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people and the BJP. Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal, who was present in the press conference, said people of the state will not tolerate it.