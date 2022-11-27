BJP a video-making firm: Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain’s jail videos

"BJP's new guarantee to the people of Delhi - will open video shop in every ward," he said.

In the latest clip shared by news agency ANI, house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. This is fourth such purported to be leaked from the jail.

The first video was leaked on November 19 in which the minister was getting body massage. The AAP underplayed the incident saying that Jain was getting physiotherapy. Later, it was reported that the person who was giving massage was not a therapist but a rape accused named Rinku. Reportedly, he is charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the report said.

The second purported clip, which surfaced on November 23, was seen having an elaborate and extensive meal. This came a day after Jain's counsel told the court that the Minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. Sources had told ANI that Jain had put on eight kg.

Reacting to this clip, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed AAP and termed it as "AAP ka darbar of Bhrashtachar".

The series of video clip have emerged when Delhi is prepping up for the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi has 250 wards that will go to polls on December 4 and the result will be announced on December 7.