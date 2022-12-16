Biryani, Masala Dosa top most ordered dishes on Swiggy in 2022

"Nashta+Tiffin+Chai Time was made special with Samosa taking the pole position. More than 40 lakh crispy tikona yumminess were ordered and devoured," according to Swiggy.

Firangi Flavour profiles saw an uptake with orders of Sushi, Mexican Bowls, Korean Spicy Ramen and Italian pasta growing.

Late Night cravings - extinguished with Popcorn. 22 lakh orders of Popcorn were placed; a majority of which were post 10 p.m!!

"Meethe mein Kya tha - Loyalists stuck to their forever favourite Gulab Jamun which was the top dessert ordered 27 lakh times. Sweet dreams were also made of Rasmalai with 16 lakh orders and Choco Lava Cake with over 10 lakh orders. We all screamed for Ice cream with Choco Chip, Alphonso Mango and Tender Coconut being the most ordered," Swiggy said.

Food items Swiggy'd in 2022

Top most ordered dishes on Swiggy: Chicken Biryani, Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Veg Fried Rice, Veg Biryani, Tandoori Chicken.

Top most ordered videshi dishes: Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowl, Spicy Ramen and Sushi

Top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy: Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French Fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, Mingles Bucket.

Top 10 most ordered desserts on Swiggy: Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Choco Lava Cake, Rasgulla, Chocochips Ice Cream, Alphonso Mango Ice Cream, Kaju Katli, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Death By Chocolate, Hot Chocolate Fudge.

Top 5 cuisines sold by Cloud Kitchens: North Indian, Chinese/Pan Asian, Biryani, Desserts/Ice cream, Burgers/American, South Indian.

What did India need "quickly"

The Quick club - Over 5 crore orders and counting just from Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai

India runs on Coffee & Tea - Customers fueled themselves by ordering Chai and Coffee variants on Instamart.

Sabse Zyada Order: First amongst equals was a user from Gurgaon having ordered groceries 1,542 times on Instamart. Instant noodles and full-cream milk topped his grocery list

Magar Sabse Bada Rupaiya - A user from Bangalore spent Rs 16.6 Lakhs on buying groceries and essentials on Instamart, the most by a single user.

Ice Ice Baby: Bangalore might have the coolest weather but it still ordered more ice cubes than Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi put together.

Swiggy Genie Ka Jadoo

Most orders by a single User - A user from Bhubaneswar made 2,707 orders this year!

All day I dream about is food - The most popular request on Genie was for food items!