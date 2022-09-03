Birds killed, nests and eggs destroyed after tree gets chopped down in Kerala | Watch

The viral video was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter by Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service Officer, with the caption, "Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become."

New Delhi, Sep 03: In a tragic incident, hundreds of birds were killed, and their eggs and nests were destroyed after a tree was cut and removed to widen the National Highway in Kerala's Malappuram district.

The heartbreaking video opens with a JCB machine chopping down a giant tree. The video further shows hundreds of birds flying out of the tree as they become homeless. The clip also sees birds falling to their deaths after coming under the huge tree, either from their inability to fly or from the force of the fall. The heartwrenching sight of several deceased birds is enough to shake you from within.

The 44-second video was posted eight hours ago and so far, has amassed 7.25 lakh views and over 8,000 retweets. Netizens rushed to the comment section and expressed their anger.

One user wrote, "Every worm, insect, bird, and animal is working for the ecological well being of the planet. Only humans who claim to be the most intelligent species are not doing that."

Another user wrote, " We are facing the fury....extreme floods .....droughts....sea water levels rising ....nature will teach a lesson".

A third user wrote, "Terrible! How heartless we are....to destroy their home in such a manner!"

Reportedly, the incident has led the Kerala Forest Department to file a case under the Wildlife Protection Act. The tree was chopped down without official consent. Later, the JCB driver's operator was put under arrest. Forest Minister AK Saseendran condemned the occurrence, saying it was carried out without authorization.