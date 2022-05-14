Biplab Deb quits as Tripura CM: A look at other BJP chief ministers who resigned before polls

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb told reporters.

"The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister," he added.

Uttarakhand



The first such decision came when Trivendra Singh Rawat was dropped as the Uttarakhand CM after some of his controversial decisions irked people. The reasons for Trivendra Singh's resignation is that the BJP wanted to deflect anti-incumbency and keep the camp united ahead of elections.

Gujarat

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was succeeded by Bhupendra Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat has been a BJP fortress since 1995, and goes to polls later this year.

Assam

The BJP leadership changed the general perception and made Himanta Biswa Sarma was as chief minister. Sarma assumed the top post after BJP won the elections with its strategy to go ambiguous during the campaign on who the CM will be.

Karnataka

Reports are rife that the BJP leadership is likely to change Basavaraj Bommai as chief minister ahead of the polls. However, there is no official word from the saffron party.