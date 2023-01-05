Bio-ethanol to drive India’s growth story with clean energy

In the meeting 03 Jan 23, it was made clear that "Krishi Bharati Cooperative Limited" (KRIBHCO)will spearhead the program for the production of bio-ethanol plants all over the country. For the first time one plant will be set up at Hazira.

New Delhi, Jan 05: After the Paris agreement each and every country is short of new techniques to curb its own carbon foot-prints on the planet. As far as India is concerned the Modi government is seriously working towards the use of clean sources of energy to meet the current need and secure the future in terms of energy demands.

The cooperative ministry says that the initiation of the plant in Hazira will perform a role model in the set up of the further bio-ethanol plants across the country. This will affect the import scenario of petroleum into the country, due to which the country will save around 1lakh-crore of foreign exchange reserves.

The foundation stone for the Hazira, bio-ethanol plant was laid by the union home minister and Cooperative minister Sh. Amit Shah. Which will use Maize as the source of producing the bio-ethanol, in addition to that it will also provide fodder for the fisheries and poultry, from the remaining of the crops, after use for production of bio-ethanol.

KRIBHCO bio-ethanol project is a great leap forward for the improvement in the environmental condition, the implementation will double the income of the farmer and will save the foreign exchange, combating the global warming challenges. This is the significant part of the Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi's multi-dimensional campaign during the ministries year end review meeting 2022.

India has achieved the 10% ethanol blending, by five months earlier than the target. India will achieve the target of blending 20% by 2030 but seeing the previous record of achievement the time line has been postponed to 2025. While speaking for the cooperative management, Sh. Amit Shah said there are 30 lakh cooperatives all around the world, out of which 9 lakhs are in India only which forms the 19% in terms of the world view. Every village in India is joined by some cooperative in one way or the other.

While speaking further he said, in the coming next three years the National Dairy Development Board will establish village level dairy in every village due which the "Project of Milk Flood" will benefit and will serve as a booster dose to hike the income of the farmer. In the current position India is alone producing 23% of the dairy products for the total consumptions made globally.

Hence the cheap fodder from bio-ethanol plants will be pocket friendly for the marginal farmers that are engaged in fisheries and poultry. Which will add to the quantity which is being exported.