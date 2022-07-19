New Delhi, July 19: After Bill Gates announced that he would donate $20 billion of his wealth to his non-profit - Bill & Melinda Gates, Gautam Adani has moved up one spot in Forbes' Real-Time billionaire rankings.
The billionaire claimed that he plans to give away all of his wealth gradually to the foundation, that he had co-founded with his former wife. "My giving this money is not a sacrifice at all. I feel privileged to be involved in tackling these great challenges, I enjoy the work, and I believe I have an obligation to return my resources to society in ways that have the greatest impact for improving lives. I hope others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too," he wrote in his blog.