Bilkis Bano moves SC, files review plea against release of 11 convicts

Bano has sought a review of the order which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the 1992 Remission Policy and free the convicts. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said he will look into the plea after her lawyer mentioned the matter today before the CJI.

New Delhi, Nov 30: Bilkis Bano on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court, challenging the premature release of 11 convicts, who had gangraped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.

Bano petition comes a day before Gujarat votes in the first of two rounds.

As the apex court heard the earlier petitions filed against the remission, the Gujarat government said the remission was granted to them because of their 'good behaviour'.

All the 11 convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment on the charge of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

The 11 convicts who were granted premature release are Jaswantbhai Nai, Govindbhai Nai, Shailesh Bhatt, Radheshyam Shah, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Pradeep Mordhiya, Bakabhai Vohania, Rajubhai Soni, Mitesh Bhatt, and Ramesh Chandana.

The convicts were released under the Gujarat government's remission policy after they completed more than 15 years in jail.

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district during the post-Godhra riots. Bilkis, who was five months pregnant at that time, was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed.

The Supreme Court had in April 2019 directed the Gujarat government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation, a job and accommodation to Bilkis.