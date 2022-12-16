Bilawal Bhutto’s statements on PM are a new low for Pakistan too: MEA

"Pakistan FM's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their State policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah," the ministry's statement read.

When Bilawal Bhutto raised the Kashmir issue at the UN, India's external affairs minister, Dr. S Jaishankar hit back and said that those who hosted Osama Bin Laden have no right to sermonise at the council. In a reply Bilawal had launched a derogatory attack on Prime Minister Modi and the RSS, which drew severe condemnation from New Delhi.

Dr. Jaishankar also hit out at Pakistan when asked by a Pakistan journalist about terrorism emanating out of India.

"In terms of what they are saying, the truth is everybody, the world today, sees them as the epicentre of terrorism. I know we've been through two and a half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. But I assure you the world has not forgotten where terrorism emanates from, who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region. So, I would say that it's something which they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do," India's foreign minister added.