Bihar: When asked to take off hijab to check for bluetooth device, Muslim student leaves exam centre

The students said that they were asked to take off their hijabs so that the officials could check for bluetooth devices. One of the students reportedly objected to the checking procedure to prevent cheating during the examinations. Reports said that after they refused to follow the procedure they were asked to leave the examination centre.

"We were in the classroom & were writing the exam when the teacher asked to take off the hijab saying that we might be wearing a Bluetooth device. On not taking off hijab the teacher asked us to leave," one of the students said.

The college principal, Dr. Kanupriya said that one of the students got aggressive when she was asked to take off her hijab so that the officials could check if she was concealing a bluetooth device. She said that she will not write the exams but will not show her ears. She then began raising issues on the basis of religion, the principal also said.

"It's shocking that a class 11th girl will behave like this. It seems somebody has misdirected her in the name of religion and hijab. There's no discrimination based on religion or caste on school premises," the principal also said.

The college administration had call the police to get things under control. The principal said that there is no discrimination based on caste or religion on the school premises and the student was incited in the name of religion.

The Karnataka High Court had recently upheld the ban on hijab in educational institutions. However the Supreme Court last week delivered a split verdict in the matter. The matter will now be heard by a larger Bench.