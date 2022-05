Patna, May 04: In Bihar a train was stopped for more than one hour after the assistant driver went for a drink. The incident took place at the Hasanpur station of the Samastipur railway division.

The passenger train from Samastipur to Sahara stopped at the Hasanpur station for sometime to let the Rajdhani Express cross first. During this time the Assistant Loco Pilot of the train, Karanvir Yadav left the engine.