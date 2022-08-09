Bihar political crisis: The developments of the day in 10 points

Timeline for Bihar's change of Government:

· JD(U) MPs and MLAs converge at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's residence for a meeting - 11 AM

· MLAs of the opposition RJD, the largest party in the state assembly, hold a parallel meeting - 11.15 AM

· RJD-led Grand Alliance, comprising Left and Congress, meet at former CM Rabri Devi's residence, where MLAs sign a letter of support for Nitish Kumar - 1 PM

· JD(U) hails Kumar, its de facto leader, for assuming the "leadership of a new coalition", Left iterates its support for him in an alliance sans BJP. - 2 PM

· Kumar meets Governor Phagu Chauhan, tenders his resignation, following which he says that he has quit as "NDA's chief minister" - 4 PM

· Nitish Kumar reaches former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's house to confabulate with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav - 4.45 PM

· Kumar returns to Raj Bhavan with the Leader of the Opposition and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, armed with a letter of support for the JD(U) and other parties - 5.20 PM

· Nitish Kumar stakes claim to form new government in Bihar for an Eighth time - 6 PM

· Nitish Kumar tells media that the 'Mahagathbandhan' has the support of seven parties and 164 MLAs: Bihar CMO - 6.20 PM.

· The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan: RJD announces - 8.09 pm