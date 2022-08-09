Bihar political crisis LIVE: Nitish, Tejashwi to meet governor together at 4 pm

Patna, Aug 09: Parallel meetings of the JD(U) which helms the Bihar government, and the opposition RJD are underway amid speculations of a major political move by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar
Aug 9, 2022 1:08 PM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Governor at 4 pm today
Aug 9, 2022 12:54 PM
BJP to hold a press conference at 1:30 pm. Though nothing has been confirmed, the press conference is expected to be on the latest political developments in Bihar.
Aug 9, 2022 12:53 PM
A Bihar minister belonging to BJP who prefers to remain unnamed says, “why should I resign?”, amid the brewing political crisis in the State. “We are waiting for Nitish Kumar to make the first move, then we will take a step,” he adds.
Aug 9, 2022 12:53 PM
Some reports say that Nitish Kumar won’t resign from the CM post and rather suspend BJP Ministers as he did in 2013.
Aug 9, 2022 12:51 PM
Aday after he tested positive for COVID-19, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said his test reports have come out negative, amid a brewing political storm in the state, where he will play a key role in determining the legitimacy of any new formulation.
Aug 9, 2022 12:49 PM
According to reports, Nitish Kumar has been promised opposition's PM face in 2024 and Bihar's CM post till 2024 in return of breaking alliance with BJP.
Aug 9, 2022 12:21 PM
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to go to Raj Bhavan with CM Nitish Kumar
Aug 9, 2022 12:20 PM
All 16 Ministers of BJP in Bihar will resign, reports News 18 India from sources.
Aug 9, 2022 12:14 PM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 1 pm today.
Aug 9, 2022 12:13 PM
Congress and left MLAs have given their letters of Support to RJD (Tejashwi Yadav).
Aug 9, 2022 11:50 AM
JD(U) seeks an appointment from Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan: Sources quoted by ANI
Aug 9, 2022 11:49 AM
If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him.A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held.We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting: Ajit Sharma, Congress, Bihar
Aug 9, 2022 11:25 AM
BJP's State Gen Secy (Org) Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya & state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal arrive at residence of Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad in Patna
Aug 9, 2022 11:24 AM
The opposition MLAs at Rabri Devi’s residence signed a letter of support for Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister, sources said. They added that a letter of support is being prepared, which is signed by all the left, Congress and RJD MLAs.
Aug 9, 2022 11:24 AM
Former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan hit out at the JD(U) and dared it to take on the BJP directly instead of accusing him of involvement in a conspiracy to dent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's popularity.
Aug 9, 2022 10:42 AM
Our meeting is on the issue of Census...Everything is alright...We are happy (when asked if JDU is not happy in alliance with BJP in the state): JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma
Aug 9, 2022 10:41 AM
JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna; other leaders of the party are also arriving here.
Aug 9, 2022 10:38 AM
As the RJD MLAs have started arriving at Rabri Devi’s residence, the legislators are surrendering their phones before entering the meeting.
Aug 9, 2022 10:37 AM
JD(U) MLAs asked to surrender their phones ahead of crucial meet
Aug 9, 2022 10:37 AM
The CPI ML is also participating in the RJD meeting at Rabri Devi’s residence today. Two CPI ML MLAs earlier arrived at the former Bihar CM’s residence in Patna for the crucial meeting amid the political crisis in the state.
Aug 9, 2022 10:37 AM
All the opposition parties in Mahagathbandhan will participate in the meeting at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna at 11 am. CPI ML and Congress will also participate in the meeting called amid the political crisis in Bihar. Earlier, reports said that only RJD MLAs would participate in the meeting. However, sources said that all the parties in the grand alliance will be present at the former CM’s residence.
Aug 9, 2022 10:37 AM
JD(U) Leaders starts arriving at CM Nitish's residence
Aug 9, 2022 10:37 AM
RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts between JD(U) & BJP in the state.
Aug 9, 2022 10:35 AM
MLAs of Left parties also arrive at the residence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna. RJD MLAs are already present here.
Aug 9, 2022 10:35 AM
BJP is doing politics of finishing its own alliance partners in many states, it tried to break JDU but CM Nitish Kumar took action. Earlier also, they did politics through Chirag Paswan. It's better to take timely action: Mukesh Sahani, Vikassheel Insaan Party.