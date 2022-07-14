Bihar police officer compares PFI with RSS, kicks up row

Manavjeet Singh Dhillon, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna made the comments while explaining the modus operandi of the group they had detected.

"The organisation (PFI) works... to mobilise youths and radicalise them. The modus operandi is similar to that of RSS 'shakhas' (branches). They train the youth under the guise of physical education and spread propaganda," he told reporters.

"We have got documents stating that in the PFI camps, martial arts and other training is imparted to members to use sticks and swords," he said.

The statement received sharp criticism with several lawmakers seeking an apology from him for comparing the activities of the PFI with those of the RSS.

"Patna SSP should immediately withdraw such statements and apologise for it. When people like our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh and several others have been associated with the RSS, how can anyone compare it with an organisation that is involved in anti-India activities," senior BJP leader and former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.