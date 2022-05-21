Bihar: PM Modi expresses grief over 37 deaths in lightning; Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia

New Delhi, May 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incidents of thunderstorms and lightning in many districts of Bihar wherein many people lost their lives.

In a tweet, Modi prayed to give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss. He said, the local administration under the supervision of the state government is actively engaged in relief and rescue work.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh rupees each to next of the kin of those killed in hailstorms in different parts of the state. Kumar ordered free treatment for injured people.

37 people were killed and 13 others injured in lightning and rain-related incidents in different districts of state. Nitish Kumar instructed disaster management department to conduct assessment studies about the loss of houses, while the agriculture department would assess the loss of crops.