Bihar: Nitish to take oath as CM at 2 pm tomorrow, Tejashwi to be his deputy

Kumar, who dumped the BJP-led NDA earlier in the day, will be taking oath as the CM for the eighth time. He will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.

. .

Nitish Kumar resigned as "NDA's Chief Minister" to stake claim to form a new government after being declared, unanimously, the leader of the opposition Grand Alliance.

Relations between the BJP and the JD(U) were worsening for quite some time in the wake of disagreements over a host of issues including caste census, population control and the 'Agnipath' defence recruitment scheme.

In the state Assembly, which has an effective strength of 242, requiring 121 MLAs for a majority, the RJD has the highest number of 79 MLAs followed by the BJP (77) and the JD(U) with 44.

The JD(U) also enjoys the support of four MLAs of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent. The Congress has 19 MLAs while the CPIML(L) has 12 and CPI and CPI(M) have two each. Besides, one MLA belongs to Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM.