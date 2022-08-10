Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi oath taking ceremony LIVE: Swearing in at 2 pm; BJP hold MP-MLA meet

Patna, Aug 10: Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar will take oath as Bihar's Chief Minister at 2 pm on Wednesday after having announced a new "Grand Alliance" which includes Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other Opposition parties. Tejashwi Yadav will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister during the ceremony.
Calculations and bargaining are on for berths in the Mahagathbandhan cabinet as Nitish Kumar is all set to take the oath as the chief minister of the Grand Alliance which will now rule in Bihar.
“Bihar was no Operation Lotus. No cash caught. No ED raids. No Assam CM. No resort travel. All done in characteristic Bihar style, civilised & low-cost. CM gets support of largest party and others. In Maharashtra, BJP engineered defections. In Bihar, BJP was rejected and ejected,” tweeted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar’s tendencies to switch sides, BJP’s Giriraj Singh tweeted a poster of Nitish Kumar that said, “Nitish Sabke Hain” adding that “Nitish sirf Kursi ke hain”
BJP’s protest against Nitish Kumar’s alliance with RJD ongoing at Patna.
Those who abused him and insulted him, he (Nitish Kumar) is going with them and those who gave him respect are being cheated. We will play a strong opposition role: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav shows a victory sign at his residence in Patna.
Nitish Kumar has been a non-Congress leader. His politics is around non-Congressism. Is that finished? Compromise with corruption&non-Congressism! Nitish Kumar sided with corruption & Congressism. Congratulations. People will give a reply in LS & Aseembly polls: BJP MP RS Prasad
More than 10 lakh people would be employed... There is a flicker of hope for the people who have been concerned about the growing communalism. Awareness against PM Modi is spreading among the people of the country: Shyam Rajak, RJD National General Secretary, in Patna
The BJP may have portrayed Nitish Kumar's return to the Mahagathbandhan fold as an affront to voters' mandate, while the RJD, in response to a July 2017 tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated that Bihar has a tendency of making 'special decisions for India's bright future.'
Nitish Kumar, the 8th time Bihar CM in 22 years | A look at ‘sushasan babu’'s political journey as CM
Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar is scheduled to be sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar on Wednesday afternoon for a record eighth time.
Trinamool Congress on Tuesday welcomed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar quitting the BJP-led NDA and said no ally can safeguard its identity in the saffron camp as BJP with its "grab all politics" does not believe in the existence of regional parties.
Swearing in of Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as Chief Minister and Deputy CM respectively will take place at 2 pm on Wednesday. It will be a simple ceremony to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD said. Nitish Kumar will be heading a coalition of seven parties which is supported by an Independent.
According to reports, Congress is likely to get four ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar as JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance
To take on the Saffron party at the Centre, DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi said that his party president M K Stalin, also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, had batted for opposition parties to join hands, well ahead of the Presidential election held last month.
DMK said its president M K Stalin’s vision to fight the BJP at the national level has gained momentum with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) pulling out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar.
Gehlot indirectly targeted the BJP, saying, "The autocratic tendencies of them have killed the democracy in Goa, Manipur, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and now in Maharashtra. They are killing democracy, they are murderers of democracy, they are flouting the constitution. The country will not forgive them."
"This nefarious alliance formed to form the government in Bihar by strangling democracy was bound to break. So, it broke," Gehlot told reporters in Udaipur on Tuesday.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the alliance between the JDU and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar was "nefarious", which was bound to break.
Swearing in ceremony will be a simple event to be held inside Raj Bhavan. More ministers will be inducted into the cabinet at a later stage, sources in Kumar's JD(U) and Yadav's RJD told PTI.
"I have been watching the developments in Bihar. It made me think of the days when the Janata Dal Parivar was under one roof. It gave three PMs. I am in my advanced years, but if the younger generation decides, it can offer a good alternative to this great nation," Gowda tweeted.
The former Prime Minister said the developments, which saw Janata Dal (United) led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), both constituents of the Janata Parivar, coming together to form a government in Bihar, made him think of the days when they all were united.
Following the political developments in Bihar, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday expressed hope of the erstwhile Janata Dal Parivar re-emerging as a political alternative in the country.
Government is formed... now everyone will get employment. The work has been done to show the result of the same game played in Bihar. Now everything is up to the people, if the people want, they will get rid of BJP's fever in 2 minutes. We will accept whatever we get: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav
The Congress will have "active participation" in the government that will be formed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the JD(U), sources informed PTI.
Nitish Kumar has expessed his gratitude to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for supporting him after he severed ended ties with the BJP.
He (Nitish Kumar) won't get that respect with RJD that he got while being with BJP. We made him CM despite having more seats & never tried to break his party. We broke only those who betrayed us. In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena betrayed us & faced consequences: BJP RS MP Sushil Modi
The swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan: RJD
CM Nitish Kumar gave his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan. The Governor accepted his resignation & further requested him to continue as acting CM of the state: Bihar CMO
JD(U)-RJD led 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in Bihar to take oath at 4pm, tomorrow.
RJD supporters and workers celebrate in Bihar's Patna.
Nitish Kumar is disrespecting the mandate of Bihar's people. It's baseless that BJP was trying to destroy JD(U): BJP MP RS Prasad
Nitish Kumar has left and said that BJP was trying to destroy his party...BJP made him a union minister several times. He was also made a CM. Why did he re-think his decision on alliance with RJD in 2015 & came to BJP in 2017?: BJP MP RS Prasad.
"We submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor and staked claim to form a new government. He will let us know when oath-taking can take place," Nitish told reporters.
Nobody can take the legacy of our ancestors...We thank Nitish Kumar as well as Laluji...All of us wanted BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped 'Rath' of Advaniji, we won't relent at any cost: RJD 's Tejashwi Yadav with Nitish Kumar
JP Nadda said they'll end regional parties. BJP knows only to intimidate & buy people. All of us wanted the BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped 'Rath' of Advaniji, we won't relent at any cost: RJD 's Tejashwi Yadav with Nitish Kumar
Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner, history tells that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance. We did see that happening in Punjab & Maharashtra: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
I came here to meet Governor and gave my resignation. There are 7 parties including 164 MLAs along with Independents in Mahagathbandahan: Nitish Kumar at a joint presser with Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Governor.
People voted for the very same alliance during the state polls that have been formed now. The previous govt (BJP-JDU govt) was not as per the mandate of the people, it's only now that the state govt will be as per the people's mandate: RJD MP Sharad Yadav
"No political party in NDA is safe with an alliance partner like the BJP. The BJP does not believe in smaller or regional parties' existence. Its policy ensures the wiping out of regional parties even if they are their allies. Such a development was waiting to happen," TMC chief national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said.
Nitish Kumar & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reach Raj Bhawan in Patna
Sources said that RJD party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is closely watching the developments but everything was being done by Tejashwi Yadav.
He made the remarks at the airport here while heading to Patna to take part in a BJP core group meeting this evening to take stock of the evolving political situation in the wake up of a break-up with ally Janata Dal (United).
BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday accused outgoing chief minister Nitish Kumar of being "opportunistic" and said those "betraying" Bihar want to create obstacles in its development.
Nitish Kumar elected leader of 'Mahagathbandhan' as prelude to staking claim to form new govt in Bihar. Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and tendered his resignation as chief minister of the NDA government in Bihar. He said the decision to sever ties with the NDA was taken by his party, the JD(U).
"Nitish Kumar has once again insulted the people's mandate. He has lost his credibility... Is it a joke? At one time you go with somebody and the other time with someone else," Chirag Paswan told reporters.
“Today credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero. We want President rule to be imposed in Bihar & the state should go for a fresh mandate. Do you have any ideology or not? In next polls, JDU will get 0 seats,” Chirag Paswan said.
We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP, we won more seats despite that, Nitish Kumar was made the CM. Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people & the BJP: Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal
Let us forget what happened in 2017 and begin a new chapter, said JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar to RJD's Tejashwi Yadav: RJD source
15 yrs of RJD rule took the state backwards, CM Nitish Kumar also said this multiple times. How will he justify going into an alliance with RJD whom he said is corrupt? All of this is politics for power, there's no morality, and he should be ashamed: Union minister RK Singh
Nitish Kumar along with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav & Rabri Devi, today
Nitish Kumar & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leave together the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.
Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha extends unconditional support to Nitish Kumar & Mahagathbandhan.
It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagaon' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on political situation in Bihar
All MPs and MLAs reached a consensus that we should leave the NDA: Kumar
After tendering his resignation, Nitish Kumar arrives at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna
After tendering his resignation, CM Nitish Kumar leaves for the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.
Nitish Kumar confirms that he has resigned as Bihar CM
All MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave the NDA: JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar after submitting his resignation to Bihar Governor
Nitish stakes claim to form government. submits letter with support of 160 MLAs
CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Raj Bhawan in Patna.
RJD likely to extend support to Nitish Kumar. There'll be no differences on allotment of portfolios. Tejashwi Yadav said that they have a strength of 160. If BJP attempts to create instability or tries to push for President's Rule, we'll give them a "befitting reply": RJD Sources
Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) is with NDA. We don't want to comment on the decisions of other parties but we are with NDA. We didn't feel that (BJP is not giving respect). They (JDU) can only tell about them: Lok Sabha MP and RLJP leader Prince Raj
Earlier also an experiment was done between RJD & JDU but they can't stay together for long. Again such an alliance is coming, it's not a good sign for Bihar's development. We have decided that our party will remain a part of NDA: Union min & RLJP President Pashupati Paras.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in the meeting party MLAs today, accused the BJP of humiliating the JDU and trying to break the party at the behest of RCP Singh.
Upendra Kushwaha, National Parliamentary Board President of JD(U) tweets, "Congratulations Nitish Kumar for the leadership of a new alliance in a new form..."
Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party Pashupati Paras announced that he will remain in the BJP-led NDA. He stated that he will not go with Nitish Kumar in the grand alliance.
Many JD(U) MLAs, MLCs told CM Nitish Kumar in the meeting that their present alliance is trying to weaken them since 2020. Without naming Chirag Paswan, they said he was one such example; also said they if they're not alert now, it won't be good for the party: Sources
Mahagathbandhan to meet at 5 pm today in Patna. Meanwhile, there are thousands of people who have assembled outside former Bihar CM Rabri Yadav’s house in Patna on a day when his Tejashwi Yadav has emerged as the Kingmaker.
Celebrations begin at Lalu Yadav's residence as Nitish Kumar splits with BJP
Nitish Kumar to meet Rabri Devi, reports say
CPIM will not have any minister in the government. According to sources, there will be no minister of CPI in the new government that is going to be formed in Bihar. The party will support the government from outside, reported regional daily Prabhat Khabar.
BJP meeting, at the residence of deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad concludes, reports ANI.
TMC links early adjournment of monsoon session to Bihar crisis
How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly
Bihar has total of 243 seats. The magic number for a political party to form government in Bihar is 122. RJD- 75, BJP- 74, JD(U)- 43, Congress- 19, CPIML- 11, CPM-3, CPI- 3, AIMIM- 5, BSP-1 and IND-1.
RJD has demanded the Speaker's post as well as the Home Ministry. It will be a government comprising 7 parties.
BJP would want that the Govt of JD(U), BJP and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation: Union Miniser Kaushal Kishore
Nitish Kumar is set to resign as Bihar chief Minister but will not sack the BJP minister, reports say. The JDU chief will meet the Bihar governor at 4 PM today to tender his resignation.
Tejashwi Yadav to hand over his letter of support to Nitish Kumar after Leaders finish lunch
BJP wants Nitish Kumar to continue as CM: Union minister Kaushal Kishore
Lalu Prasad Yadav is also closely watching every movement but everything is being done by Tejashwi Yadav, RJD Sources told ANI.
In the Mahagathbandhan meeting today, RJD MLAs, MLCs, and Rajya Sabha MP authorized party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision and said that they are with him. Congress and Left parties MLAs have already said that they are with Tejashwi Yadav, said ANI Sources.
‘Tejashwi Bhava’, tweets Chanda Yadav, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav’ s daughter
Police personnel deployed outside the residence of Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar in Patna. The CM will meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan today at 4pm, at Raj Bhavan, amid reports of rift in NDA.
In the JD(U) meeting today, all MLAs and MPs of the party supported CM Nitish Kumar’s decision and said that they are with him. They said that they will always be with him, whatever he may decide: Sources
JDU breaks from the NDA and BJP alliance
As the JD(U) and the RJD meetings concluded, the BJP Core group has called for a meeting at the BJP office in Patna at 5 pm today.
Amid buzz over alliance with JD(U), RJD leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav wants the home ministry.
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has tweeted a video song confirming the return of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an ally of the NDA has called a meeting of its MLAs at 4 PM amid the political developments in Bihar. Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM, which has four MLAs, will be meeting to discuss its possible stand after the NDA-JDU split.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi to meet Governor at 4 pm today
BJP to hold a press conference at 1:30 pm. Though nothing has been confirmed, the press conference is expected to be on the latest political developments in Bihar.
A Bihar minister belonging to BJP who prefers to remain unnamed says, “why should I resign?”, amid the brewing political crisis in the State. “We are waiting for Nitish Kumar to make the first move, then we will take a step,” he adds.
Some reports say that Nitish Kumar won’t resign from the CM post and rather suspend BJP Ministers as he did in 2013.
Aday after he tested positive for COVID-19, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha said his test reports have come out negative, amid a brewing political storm in the state, where he will play a key role in determining the legitimacy of any new formulation.
According to reports, Nitish Kumar has been promised opposition's PM face in 2024 and Bihar's CM post till 2024 in return of breaking alliance with BJP.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to go to Raj Bhavan with CM Nitish Kumar
All 16 Ministers of BJP in Bihar will resign, reports News 18 India from sources.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet Governor Phagu Chauhan at 1 pm today.