Bihar: In clear case of Love Jihad, Muslim man poses as Samir Khanna to marry Hindu girl

The incident took place after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had in June ruled out the need for an anti-conversion law. The latest incident was reported from the Siwan district of Bihar.

New Delhi, Dec 15: In a clear case of Love Jihad, a Muslim man in Bihar pretended to be a Hindu to marry a Hindu woman.

Reports, the Muslim man posed as Samir Khanna o marry a Hindu girl who was a student at his coaching centre in which he taught English.

In her complaint, the lady said that the accused had offered her to be a staffer in the coaching centre to which she agreed. She said that the man posing as Samir Khanna respected the Hindu way of life and adorned all Hindu rituals.

The accused also wore a Kalawa which is a sacred thread worn by Hindus, the lady stated in the complaint. Reports said that the lady got to know the real identity of the accused only after he married her in court and solemnised the wedding in March 2017.

The police took cognisance of the matter and Siwan SP, Shailesh Kumar Sinha assured the woman of justice. He also ordered an in-depth inquiry into the matter and investigations are underway.

Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar had said in June this year that there was no need for an anti-conversion law in the state. While rejecting the need for such a law, he said that there is complete harmony in the state and members of various communities lived in peace.

A similar case had been reported in November from the Katihar district in Bihar. One Taufiq Alam pretended to be Raj Rajput to lure a Hindu woman Julie Kumari. Once she got to know the reality and resisted Taufiq he started to force her to convert to Islam. Taufiq was already married with an eleven year old daughter.