Bihar govt will fall before completing term: Sushil Modi

Patna, Aug 10: A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exited from the BJP and was elected leader of the RJD-led Grand Alliance, saffron party leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday claimed that the new government will fall before completing its term in 2025.

Modi, who has known Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad for five decades, also said that the JD(U) supremo insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Bihar who had voted for the NDA.