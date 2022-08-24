New Delhi, Aug 24: Two weeks after ending the alliance with the BJP and forming a new government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and other parties, the Nitish Kumar-led government will prove its majority in the Bihar assembly on Wednesday.

Nitish Kumar's government has the support of 164 MLAS - RJD (79), JD-U (45), Congress (19), CPI-ML (12), HAMS (04), CPI (02), CPM (02) and AIMIM (01). As a result, the floor test is mere formality in the 243-member assembly.