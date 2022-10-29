Bihar: Fire breaks out amid Chhath Puja celebrations in Aurangabad; many critical

Bihar, Oct 29: At least 30 people have been critically injured in Bihar's Aurangabad district after a short circuit led to a gas cylinder blast, causing a huge fire. The incident happened while a family was cooking for Chhath Puja at 2:30 in the morning.

People who suffered serious burn injuries were rushed to the Aurangabad Sadar Hospital for treatment. While few people have also been admitted to private nursing homes for treatment.

"We were preparing for Chhath puja, my wife was making meals. A sudden fire broke out at my shop after a cylinder there exploded. My family members were injured," said Anil, Shopkeeper.

Immediately, fire engines were rushed to the spot but exploding cooking gas cylinders further fuelled the blaze. Police personnel were also injured during the fire-fighting operations.

A probe is underway to identify the cause of the fire.

Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred festivals and the four-day-long Hindu festival is celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 28-31.

During this festival women of the house observe fast and pray for the wellbeing of their children and household.

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to Bihar-Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh of India and the Madhesh of Nepal.