Bihar declares one-day state mourning on Mulayam’s death

"One-day (10th October) state mourning has been declared by the Bihar government on the death of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav," news agency ANI reported.

Former CM of UP Mulayam Singh, 82, died following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Medanta today.

After the news of his death, leaders across the party lines condoled his death. President Draupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were among the Indian leaders who condoled the death of the Samajwadi Party's founder.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said Yadav's death was sad news and added his death was an irreparable loss for the nation.

Along with CM, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a relative of Mulayam Singh, expressed condolences and said him an efficient administrator, eminent socialist and popular politician.

The last rites of Mulayam Singh will be performed in his village in Saifai, on Tuesday. His funeral will be attended by several big leaders of different parties.