Bihar crisis: How the numbers stack up in the assembly

In the 2021 elections, the BJP contested the elections with the JD(U), HAM and VIP. The HAM and VIP ended up with 4 seats each.

On the other hand the RJD contested the elections along with the Congress CPIML, CPM and CPI. The Congress bagged 19 seats, the CPIML 11 while the CPM and CPI won 3 and 2 seats respectively.

If Nitish Kumar along with the RJD, Left and Congress, he would be in a comfortable majority to form the government. Together this alliance would be 153 in the 243 member assembly where the magic number is 122.

The BJP on the other hand would have only 82 seats. The other parties which have MLAs in the Bihar assembly are the AIMM (5), BSP (1) and Independents (1).