Citing his pedigree, only Yadav in Congress seeks Bihar Cabinet berth

''I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, formally requesting them to consider me since my induction into the cabinet will send a strong message among the OBCs, particularly, the Yadavs. I am the only Yadav MLA from the party in Bihar,'' he told reporters.

Yadav said he has also cited in the letter his pedigree. "My late father Rajendra Prasad Yadav had served in the cabinet headed by three chief ministers, Bindeshwari Dubey, Bhagwat Jha Azad and Jagannath Mishra," he said.

With the Left parties, which together have 16 MLAs, deciding to support the government from outside, the 19-strong Congress is expected to get four ministerial berths, according to sources in the new ruling alliance.

Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha, however, maintained that "the number and the names are both decided by the high command. We are waiting to hear from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi".

The cabinet, which at present comprises only the chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy, is due for expansion early next week.