Bihar: Buddha Purnima 2022 being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Bodh Gaya

. .

Around seven thousand Buddhist monks and devotees of different countries including Japan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia have come to Bodhgaya to celebrate Buddha Purnima. A special prayer was organized under bodhi tree this morning in which monks of various countries participated They prayed for world peace. Shobha yatra was also taken out on this occasion in which a large number of devotees took part.

Mahabodhi temple wears a festive look and areas around temple is decorated with colourful flags and flowers. Monastries of different Buddhist countries have also been nicely decorated. Tight security arrangements have been made around Mahabodhi temple. A strict vigil is being maintained to avert untoward incidents during puja celebrations.