Bihar BJP maintains studied silence as JD(U) preps up for crucial meeting

"It is difficult to comprehend what Kumar is up to. We will wait and watch," a BJP leader said.

Paswan's decision to field candidates against the JD(U) in the 2020 Bihar assembly polls had hugely dented its prospect and its president Lalan Singh suggested on Sunday this was part of a larger conspiracy, a veiled dig at the BJP.

The development related to RCP Singh was another attempt based on the "Chirag model", he had said without naming any party. The JD(U)'s decision to deny him another Rajya Sabha term had led to his ouster from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet amid growing belief in his party that the bureaucrat-turned-politician had tilted decidedly towards the BJP and ignored the interests of his own party.

He recently quit the JD(U) after the party sought his explanation on alleged corruption charges. BJP sources noted that Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Patna had explicitly told its leaders that the alliance with the JD(U) will continue in the next Lok Sabha and the assembly polls, scheduled in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

After that the JD(U) should have no reasons to complain, a BJP leader said.

The JD(U), however, has also been nursing a grievance about the BJP ignoring its claim to three berths in the Union Council of Ministers. Frequent comments of Bihar BJP leaders that appear to question the governance provided by Kumar besides push to the saffron party's ideological agenda, considered incompatible with the JD(U)'s stated position, have also strained the ties, sources told the news agency.

Meanwhile, RJD, which has said that it will support JD(U) if it breaks up with BJP, has called a meeting of its legislatures at 11 pm.